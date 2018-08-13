Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Conquer ‘slipped disc’ pain without medication

Conquer ‘slipped disc’ pain without medication

THE phrase “slipped disc” is misleading. The intervertebral disc is a special type of cartilage found between each of the 24 bones which form your spine.

Bands of fibrous tissue surround its jelly-like centre. The disc provides a flexible space between the bones so that pairs of nerve roots can come out of the spinal cord from between each spinal bone.

However, a slipped disc is a misleading term because no slippage actually occurs. Instead, a disc can become thinner, or it can bulge or protrude out of the spine, it can tear or herniate, but it never simply slips.

So what causes the pain of a “slipped disc”? The jelly-like centre is called the nucleus pulposus. Incorrect lifting techniques, slips and falls, a car accident or other trauma can cause the disc to bulge or herniate. This can irritate nearby nerves, which can be very painful. The body tries to protect itself which can lead to muscle spasms which in turn can lead to crippling pain.

Traditional management of disc conditions often involves potentially addictive pain medication and, eventually, surgery.

Chiropractic care is more conservative. A series of adjustments can often restore spinal biomechanics. As structure and function are improved many disc problems resolve naturally.

Ongoing supportive maintenance care may be needed but chiropractic is a more natural approach which should be tried first.

For more information, or to book an appointment, contact the Henley Chiropractic Centre on (01491) 578833.

Feeling Good

Looking for a job?

SALES PERSON

Location Marlow Bottom

SHOP SALES PERSON REBELLION BREWERY We are looking for energetic people, with a good attention to detail and examples ...

 

Part Time PR Account Support

Location Henley on Thames

Initially one day a week The Henley Group International, a specialist, industrial B2B press and PR agency, is looking ...

 

Lab Technician

Location READING

Woodcote – South Oxfordshire LABORATORY TECHNICIAN The Oratory School is looking for a highly organised Laboratory ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33