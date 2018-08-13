Reform your health routine and feel the benefits

PILATES ABC Henley is now introducing private sessions on the reformer, a spring-based machine whereby clients work against resistance, as well as group matwork sessions.

The pilates process helps you feel better in yourself, more poised, more toned, more flexible and develops the bond between mind and muscle helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles.

Teacher Alyth Yealland says: “As term progresses so do the clients. The results show in their posture and movement patterns. It is a privilege to witness the changes.”

Positions are safe and supportive and adapted to suit the individual as are the exercises. All ages are taught from five to over 80. Private sessions make an excellent introduction to pilates, for those who have specific needs or for those wanting to progress their development alongside matwork sessions. Small classes ensures everyone receives quality attention. Benefits also include improved breathing, co-ordination, balance, and vitality, lymph drainage and relaxation.

Classes include ante- and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Classes are held in Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common. There is a free group matwork taster and beginners are welcome.

For more information, call Alyth on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk