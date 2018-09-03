First aid’s such a valuable qualification

A FIRST aid qualification is such a valuable skill to have, writes Joelle Cowley.

As well as a legal requirement for many businesses, it gives you the confidence to make a difference to your colleagues, to a loved one or a stranger in the street.

I have lived in Henley with my husband and two sons for 15 years and feel proud to offer something back to our community.

Why choose me? Well, I have a wealth of experience. I trained as a registered nurse at the London Hospital in 1979 and staffed on an acute children’s ward.

I then nursed in a variety of settings in England and Australia — general wards, day surgery units, private homes, nuclear sites, prisons and care centres.

As an occupational health nurse, I gained experience in health promotion and teaching first aid to electrical engineers and apprentices and was the clinical lead for on-site emergencies. For 14 years I was an international long-haul flight attendant for Qantas, dealing with medical dramas at 36,000ft. I am also a trained disability analyst.

This rich variety has given me a unique understanding of different people and their individual needs which I will bring to my sessions, ensuring you have the most current, relevant and enthusiastic training available.

I provide fully regulated three-day, one-day, refresher and paediatric courses and more. All are competitively priced and I travel to wherever you are.