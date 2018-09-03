Chi’s key to a graceful old age

OLD age is generally associated with physical and mental deterioration, and the loss of mobility, independence and confidence.

Increasingly research is providing evidence that tai chi exercise can slow down and counter these tendencies. Compared with people who practiced other forms of exercise, tai chi practitioners were shown to have fewer falls, longer strides and better balance.

Those who practiced tai chi regularly also had less of a decline in lung function (American Geriatrics Society). Tai chi is the perfect antidote to stress, shown to reduce anxiety and to help with depression. It can help one to realign posture, strengthen muscles and tendons, improve blood circulation and enhance general flexibility and mobility. In partnership with Oxfordshire County Council Skills and Learning Agency, the Three Treasures School of Tai Chi is running a class specifically for the over-50s in Henley at The YMCA Hall in Dawson Road on Thursdays from 11.15am to 12.45pm from Thursday, September 20. Classes for over-50s are also running in Wallingford, Watlington, Warborough and Steventon.

For more information, contact the tutor Alan Baker on (01491) 200471 or 07971 261696, email taichialan@gmail.com or visit the school online at www.threetresurestaiji.co.uk