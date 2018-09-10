Growing rugby club set for exciting season ahead

HENLEY Rugby Football Club are all geared up for an exciting year ahead.

With the club now running four senior men’s sides plus a successful women’s team, we are delighted to announce the launch of an under-20s programme.

This new initiative will act as a natural progression from the ever-growing Kids First and Juniors sides, all the way up to the Hawks squad, providing youngsters with a great platform to progress their love of the sport.

With the Henley Hawks competing in National 2 South again for the upcoming 2018-19 season, the club have been bolstered with some great new additions to the squad.

With the new season having kicked off at Bury St Edmunds last Saturday, the club’s first home game of the season at Dry Leas takes place tomorrow (Saturday) against Barnes. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Following on from the successful beer festival back in March, the club will be showcasing a second festival on Saturday, September 22, which will coincide with the Hawks match against Tonbridge Juddians.

Open from noon and free to enter, the festival — which is sponsored by solicitors The Head Partnership — will feature over 30 wonderful beers and ciders to sample, along with a champagne bar and Mr Hobbs Gin.

There will also be live music and activities for the kids — an exciting day for the whole family to enjoy.

With fantastic membership packages available from just £115, plus corporate sponsorship opportunities and a wonderful clubhouse to hire, it really is a fantastic time to be associated with the club.

For more information, contact commercial manager Alistair Beynon by email on marketing@

henleyhawks.co.uk or call (01491) 574499. We look forward to welcoming you to Dry Leas soon.