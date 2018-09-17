Remove unwanted fat to get the body you want

It’s time to bring the autumn in with confidence
GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic.
Imagine what life would be like without the:
• Double chins
• Floppy underarms
• Bulges where there should be curves
• Folds and flab around your stomach
• Saggy skin on your back
• Lumpy legs
Vaser Liposuction is a minimally invasive method of removing unwanted fat from your body and creating a defined and sculpted area. It is performed under local anaesthetic without the need for an overnight hospital stay. This procedure is performed at our clinic in Goring. There is minimal downtime. Most patients return to work within a couple of days of treatment. You are in safe and expert hands, with our very experienced Vaser specialist, Dr J Vlok, and the clinic is reporting excellent results.
Male breast reduction is another treatment offered.
The Chiltern Medical Clinic is a family-run business which has clinics in Reading and Goring.
To book a free consultation, call 0118958 2016 or (01491) 873989 or for more information visit www.chilternmedical.co.uk
