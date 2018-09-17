It’s time to bring the autumn in with confidence

HOW many people return from the lovely August months to find their happy relaxed mornings replaced with alarm clocks, darker nights, cooler mornings, emails, phone calls, kids, school runs, appointments you can’t fit in and a pile of washing that was waiting to be seen to — not to mention the food shop that hasn’t been done!?

Okay, so they might not be your stresses, but September is full-on for everyone, everywhere. Our good intentions in the summer to step into the autumnal season with a cool, focused mood get suddenly lost under piles and piles of life you had forgotten about during August. Not to mention the fitness, diet and rest you promised to give yourself.

Stop. We can all take a few moments to breathe, step back and plan. Find the necessary time to be a parent, professional business person, friend, and Wonder Woman/Man. Don’t get yourself tied up in knots about things if you just need a little time to focus. What do you want from your life?

• Do you want to be checking emails after 7pm?

• Do you want to be washing clothes at 5am before the day starts and you “run out of time”?

• Do you need to be in the supermarket at 8.45pm before it closes?

• Do you need to be writing that document at midnight that was supposed to be on your boss’s desk by 6pm?

What does your life look life in your dreams?

As a guide we need to be exercising for at least 150 minutes a week, we need to be having a balanced diet (50 per cent carbs, around 15 to 20 per cent protein and 25 to 30 per cent fats), at least one to two litres of water each day, good sleep, strength training and flexibility exercises at least twice a week, and on top of this making sure our chosen foods are energy balancing our day/age/lifestyle. It’s a minefield at times but worth it, I promise you. Try it!

Try and embrace these next few weeks. Enjoy the darker nights, cooler mornings, and bring the autumn in with confidence. I am always happy to chat and advise where I can. Make things happen as you want before you start regretting.

Until October, stay calm!

Emma-Jane Taylor

www.emmajanetaylor.life