Half-price sessions on the ‘reformer’ are on offer

PILATES ABC Henley is offering half-price private reformer sessions for the month of September.

Private sessions make an excellent introduction for those who have specific needs or for those wanting to progress their development alongside matwork sessions.

There are just a few vacancies in the group matwork classes, but hurry to avoid disappointment as slots are going quickly.

The Pilates process helps you feel more poised, more toned, more flexible. It develops the bond between mind and muscle helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles.

“As term progresses, so do the clients,” says teacher Alyth Yealland. “The results show in their posture and movement patterns and it a privilege to witness the changes.” Exercises are adapted to suit the individual, whether aged five or over 80.

Small classes ensure everyone receives quality attention. Benefits include improved breathing, co-ordination, balance, and vitality, helping lymph drainage, and relaxation.

Classes include ante- and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Sessions are held in Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common. There is a free group matwork taster and beginners are welcome.

Call tutor Alyth Yealland on 07521 699265 or email her on alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk