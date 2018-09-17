Our mission is to give you the best chiropractic care

ONCE you start chiropractic care how long do you need to continue? Some people like to have regular visits for a long time. Others come “as and when needed”. So what is best?

The most common reasons patients choose ongoing chiropractic care are for:

• Relief: many people start here. Their aches, pains or other symptoms are often what prompt them to begin chiropractic care.

• Correction: with the most obvious symptoms reduced, many opt to continue their care to stabilise and strengthen their spine.

• Maintenance: regular chiropractic care can help you maintain your progress and avoid a relapse. It can help to re-train muscles that are susceptible to injury.

• Prevention: periodic chiropractic check-ups can help to catch new problems early and prevent them escalating into bigger, and more painful, conditions.

• Wellness: we experience life through our nervous system. That’s why optimising the function of our spine and nervous system is one of the best ways to keeping a healthy body in a healthy state.

Our job is to offer you the best chiropractic care possible but it is your choice as to how frequently you wish to receive it.

