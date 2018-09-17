DO you want to create more balance in your life and set some new intentions for the autumn? Would you like to enjoy a day of self-care and relaxation at the beautiful Thames Lido in Reading?

Sarah Leach from Stride Coaching and Sarah MacDonald from Barefoot Yoga are running two day retreats this autumn.

The retreat is designed to help you relax, revive your senses, re-balance and refocus on what’s important to you.

After a busy summer the routine of family and working life resumes, yet September brings with it the chance to start a new chapter, set new intentions, to create a new kind of balance that works for you and aligns with your sense of purpose. You will enjoy an energising morning yoga session (you don’t need to have done any yoga before!), two group coaching sessions, a delicious two-course lunch and a relaxing, restorative yoga session and guided meditation.

By the end of your day you will have gathered some tools and strategies for focusing on what’s important and feel inspired to achieve the right balance in your life. You will walk away feeling relaxed, re-energised and ready to make your intentions a reality.

Dates: Saturday, September 29, or Friday, November 9. Tickets: £125.

For more information and to book, visit www.

barefootyogacaversham.com