Monday, 17 September 2018

Come and take ‘Strictly’ dance challenge at Henley town hall

GLITTERBALLS and sparkles — yes, it’s Strictly time once more! But it’s not just Strictly on TV, oh no — the magic of ballroom and Latin dancing is right here in Henley in the magnificent town hall.

Miles School of Dancing has new classes starting for children and adults.

From Monday, October 8, we have two new 10-week children’s classes running up to Monday, December 17 (no class on November 5).

For those children who haven’t danced before there’s an “ice breakers” class from 4.30pm to 5.15pm (£6 each) and then for those who may have done some dancing before there’s a “movers and shakers” class from 5.15pm to 6.15pm (£7 each).

The first class on Monday, October 8, will be completely free and then it’s pay weekly after that.

We are also starting a new adults’ class on Thursday evenings from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, which is £10 per person.

This is a nine-week course beginning on Thursday, October 18, and running up to Thursday, December 13.

If anyone would like to sign up for the entire course, then they will benefit from a 15 per cent discount and pay £76.50. So if you have ever fancied having a go, this is your opportunity to take on your own “Strictly” challenge!

For more information, call Richard Miles on 07888 840942 or email info@
milesschoolofdancing.co.uk

