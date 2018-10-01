Simple operation can take years off you
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
01/10/2018
DID you know that the average person walks around the world approximately five times in their lifetime? That’s over 110,000 miles.
No wonder some studies suggest that at least 75 per cent of the population experiences some form of foot pain throughout their lifetime.
Foot pain and problems can affect all ages and abilities. Don’t be part of the statistic that ignores their pain and inadvertently affects their mobility and daily life! At the newly opened (June 2018) Henley Podiatry and Health Therapies in Hart Street we specialise in lower limb and foot care, aiming to keep your feet pain-free.
Our podiatrists assess, diagnose and treat lower limb and foot conditions. This can range from anything such as ingrown nails and hard skin to diabetic wound care, and issues related to flat feet, bunions and heel pain (amongst many more). From October we are also introducing 1:1 pilates sessions! Not sure podiatry could help you? Get in touch with our friendly reception team on (01491) 260320 or email our owner/podiatrist, Jessica directly at info@henleypodiatry.com for further information. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram @henleypodiatry.
Connect with us and follow us for foot health tips and facts or visit us online at www.henleypodiatry.com
Simple operation can take years off you
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can ... [more]
Lifetime’s worth of walking need not be painful
DID you know that the average person walks around the world approximately five times in their ... [more]
Helping you achieve the body you want
GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic. Imagine what life ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Chalgrove
Decorators and Carpenters Urgently required by local Company Immediate start Please call 07595 120674
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Learning Support Assistant Anticipated start: ASAP We are looking to appoint a term-time only (36 working weeks) ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
Junior Reporter We want an enthusiastic and talented individual with bags of initiative to join our small but busy ...