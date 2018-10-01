Simple operation can take years off you
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can make us look and feel tired, adding years to the whole face.
Blepharoplasty is a simple operation to improve hooded upper and baggy lower eyelids. It is available at the Chiltern Medical Clinic as a day case procedure. As our patients will tell you, we are quite simply, the very best.
When it comes to your skin, why should you want to settle for less?
For more information or to arrange a free consultation, call 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989.
Or visit our website at www.chilternmedical.co.uk
