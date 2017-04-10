Monday, 10 April 2017

New fire chief

OXFORDSHIRE has a new chief fire officer.

Simon Furlong, who was deputy chief fire officer of the fire and rescue service, has been promoted. He succeeds Dave Etheridge, who has retired.

He has also been made Oxfordshire County Council’s director of community safety which includes road safety, business continuity, emergency planning and trading standards.

