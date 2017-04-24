Monday, 24 April 2017

Bonfire drama

A GARDEN shed was destroyed and some gas canisters exploded after a bonfire spread out of control in Henley.

Firefighters were called to the garden of a house in Rotherfield Road at about 6.45pm on Monday.

The bonfire had been left unattended and had spread to the shed, which contained the canisters, and set two large trees alight.

