Monday, 12 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Staff shortage

WARGRAVE fire station is appealing for people to become retained firefighters.

The station in Victoria Road was spared from closure by the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority in April but told it must increase the availability of its crew to 60 per cent in order to remain open.

The station currently has seven staff and the availability of crews last year was, on average, six per cent.

Anyone interested in joining should visit the station, call on 0118 940 3389 or email stn9c@rbfrs.co.uk

A taster day will be held at Maidenhead fire station tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 4pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33