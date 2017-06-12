Staff shortage

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
WARGRAVE fire station is appealing for people to become retained firefighters.
The station in Victoria Road was spared from closure by the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority in April but told it must increase the availability of its crew to 60 per cent in order to remain open.
The station currently has seven staff and the availability of crews last year was, on average, six per cent.
Anyone interested in joining should visit the station, call on 0118 940 3389 or email stn9c@rbfrs.co.uk
A taster day will be held at Maidenhead fire station tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 4pm.
