Wednesday, 02 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Main road in Wargrave shut after car overturned in crash

Main road in Wargrave shut after car overturned in crash

THE main road through Wargrave was closed this afternoon (Wednesday) after a car overturned.

A car was flipped onto its side in High Street, outside the George and Dragon pub, after a collison with a van at about 2pm.

The elderly woman driving the car had to be cut free by firefighters and she was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

At 4.30pm the road is still shut and causing delays.

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33