Main road in Wargrave shut after car overturned in crash

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring's Britain in Bloom entry
Wednesday, 02 August 2017
THE main road through Wargrave was closed this afternoon (Wednesday) after a car overturned.
A car was flipped onto its side in High Street, outside the George and Dragon pub, after a collison with a van at about 2pm.
The elderly woman driving the car had to be cut free by firefighters and she was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
At 4.30pm the road is still shut and causing delays.
