Monday, 21 August 2017

Car destroyed in 2am blaze

A CAR was badly damaged in a fire in Sonning Common in the early hours of Monday.

A crew from Caversham Road fire station in Reading was sent to Wood Lane Close at about 2.30am after the BMW caught fire, waking the neighbours.

Some residents came out of their homes to see the blaze.

The fire is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault. No one was hurt.

