Car destroyed in 2am blaze

Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
A CAR was badly damaged in a fire in Sonning Common in the early hours of Monday.
A crew from Caversham Road fire station in Reading was sent to Wood Lane Close at about 2.30am after the BMW caught fire, waking the neighbours.
Some residents came out of their homes to see the blaze.
The fire is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault. No one was hurt.
21 August 2017
More News:
Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
New wheelchair makes nature reserve accessible to all
THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say