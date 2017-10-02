Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

House blaze

FIREFIGHTERS tackled a house blaze in Tokers Green at about 8am on Tuesday.

Kidmore Road and Rokeby Drive were closed to traffic while four firefighters went into the house wearing breathing apparatus. They used one hose reel to douse the fire, which started in the kitchen.

They spent about 90 minutes on the scene and used fans to clear the house of smoke.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33