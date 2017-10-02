Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
FIREFIGHTERS tackled a house blaze in Tokers Green at about 8am on Tuesday.
Kidmore Road and Rokeby Drive were closed to traffic while four firefighters went into the house wearing breathing apparatus. They used one hose reel to douse the fire, which started in the kitchen.
They spent about 90 minutes on the scene and used fans to clear the house of smoke.
02 October 2017
More News:
Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Young artists in running to have work at national gallery
ARTWORK created by students at The Henley College ... [more]
School launches performing arts group to inspire creativity
A PERFORMING arts group for children has been ... [more]