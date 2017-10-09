Monday, 09 October 2017

Shed fire in Binfield Heath causes commuter traffic problems

A SHED was destroyed by a fire in Binfield Heath.

Firefighters from Caversham Road fire station in Reading put out the blaze at about 5.10pm on Wednesday.

Four crews attended the fire in Dunsden Way, near the junction with Kings Common Close.

It caused long delays for drivers due to the four fire engines being parked on the road and buses finding it difficult to pass.

More drivers are currently than normal are using the road due to the closure of the A4155 in Playhatch near the Flowing Spring pub.

