Monday, 15 January 2018

MP visits fire station

FIREFIGHTERS in Henley were visited by John Howell MP and Oxfordshire’s chief fire officer Simon Furlong.

Eight members of the team at the West Street station performed drills on Wednesday last week. These included a third floor ladder rescue. 

The firefighters meet every week to practise their skills and perform drills.

Mr Howell said: “It was a great demonstration and we had an excellent conversation about what support they needed and how I could help.”

The station is looking to recruit more retained firefighters. 

For more information, call Nick Windsor, watch manager and station support officer for Henley and Watlington, on 07775 827256 or visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/oncallfirefighters

