MP visits fire station

A CHARITY left homeless after a car smashed into ... [more]
Monday, 15 January 2018
FIREFIGHTERS in Henley were visited by John Howell MP and Oxfordshire’s chief fire officer Simon Furlong.
Eight members of the team at the West Street station performed drills on Wednesday last week. These included a third floor ladder rescue.
The firefighters meet every week to practise their skills and perform drills.
Mr Howell said: “It was a great demonstration and we had an excellent conversation about what support they needed and how I could help.”
The station is looking to recruit more retained firefighters.
For more information, call Nick Windsor, watch manager and station support officer for Henley and Watlington, on 07775 827256 or visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/oncallfirefighters
15 January 2018
More News:
New children's home fitting well into village, says manager
THE manager of a children’s home in Sonning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say