Monday, 05 February 2018

Washer fire

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a dishwasher fire at a house in Wood Lane Sonning Common, on Tuesday last week.

The fire had been put by the time they arrived but the crews spent about 15 minutes making the scene safe.

