Smoke scare

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house in Vicarage Road, Henley, at about 7.40pm on Tuesday last week after the boiler started to emit smoke but it had stopped by the time they arrived.
12 February 2018
