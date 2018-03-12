Man trapped

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will not take ... [more]
A MAN had to be rescued by firefighters after getting trapped between a fence and a shed while taking a shortcut to his home.
The man, who was in his twenties, became wedged in Dark Lane, Wargrave, for about an hour on Thursday last week. He suffered neck injuries.
A crew from the Wokingham Road fire station in Reading had to cut down trees to release the man, who was taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital.
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for ... [more]
