Monday, 12 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Man trapped

A MAN had to be rescued by firefighters after getting trapped between a fence and a shed while taking a shortcut to his home.

The man, who was in his twenties, became wedged in Dark Lane, Wargrave, for about an hour on Thursday last week. He suffered neck injuries.

A crew from the Wokingham Road fire station in Reading had to cut down trees to release the man, who was taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33