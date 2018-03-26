Monday, 26 March 2018

Arson theory

A FIRE which gutted a Grade II listed cottage in Wargrave may have been started deliberately.

Holly Cottage in High Street was severely smoke damaged in the blaze on March 9 when the occupants were out.

The ground floor windows of the property have since been boarded up.

Police said they were treating the cause as arson.

