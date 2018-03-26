Arson theory

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
Monday, 26 March 2018
A FIRE which gutted a Grade II listed cottage in Wargrave may have been started deliberately.
Holly Cottage in High Street was severely smoke damaged in the blaze on March 9 when the occupants were out.
The ground floor windows of the property have since been boarded up.
Police said they were treating the cause as arson.
26 March 2018
More News:
School fund-raising quiz decided on tie-break question
THIS year’s Sonning Common village quiz raised ... [more]
Former bank could be turned into fish and chip shop
A FORMER bank in Goring high street could be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say