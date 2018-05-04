Friday, 04 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Firefighters get muddy on obstacle course

Firefighters get muddy on obstacle course

A TEAM of firefighters from Henley Fire Station took part in a 10-mile obstacle course at the Culden Faw estate.

The crew were among hundreds of people to take part in Tough Mudder London West on Saturday (28).

The course saw competitors race between dozens of obstacles including a huge curved wall, ice cold water pools and electrical wires.

New for this year was Happy Ending, where teams must create human pyramids to scale a structure at a 40 degree angle, and Kong Infinity, where participants hold on to a barrel while rolling it along tracks suspended 20ft off the ground.

Saturday’s event saw teams and individuals take on the course, many raising money for charity.

There was also a Mini Mudder event for children aged between seven and 12 which comprises a one-mile mud run.

Tough Mudder was launched in America in 2010 and now has more than 70 events a year worldwide.

The London West event has been held at Culden Faw since 2014.

It will take place on the estate again tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

See next week’s Henley Standard for a full round-up.

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33