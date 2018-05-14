Missing woman found safe by dog walkers

A PENSIONER with dementia, who went missing for three days, was found safe and well in Henley on Wednesday morning.

Beryl Flynn, 81, was found by dog walkers near woods above Swiss Farm, off Marlow Road.

She was last seen at 10am on Sunday during a service at Holy Trinity Church in Church Street, Henley.

Police mounted a large-scale search for Mrs Flynn. Helicopters were used to check the area while officers carried out searches on the ground.

Householders were urged to check their sheds and outbuildings.

Michaela Clarke, of Elizabeth Road, organised a search around the town on Tuesday evening.

The group met in Market Place and were given specific areas to search. These included the Empstead Works, off Greys Road, Trinity churchyard, and various roads and towpaths across town.

Henley area neighbourhood police sergeant Neil Anns said: “I cannot thank the community of Henley, including town councillors, officers and staff at Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue enough for their efforts in helping to find Beryl.

“An example of what we can achieve together — all should be proud of their efforts. Fantastic outcome.”