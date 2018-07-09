Shed blaze

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
FIREFIGHTERS were called to a shed fire in St Mark’s Road, Henley, on Saturday evening.
The flames were already out when they arrived.
A spokesman said: “Great job by occupier.”
09 July 2018
More News:
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
POLL: Have your say