Ewelme farmland destroyed in blaze

Farmland in Ewelme has been destroyed after a huge field fire.

The blaze yesterday (Saturday) spread to more than 800sqm of land, with roads in the area closed and plumes of smoke visible in nearby Benson.

The fire, which is believed to have started accidentally, needed 10 crews, including one from Henley, to get it under control.

Neighbouring farmers also created fire blocks on the edges of their fields by ploughing through crops.

The fire was extinguished using hose reels and beaters. The National Police Air Service also offered air support to help direct firefighters to the edges of the blaze.

Firefighter Dave Bray, who attended the incident, said: “This was a very challenging incident for all of the fire crews as they had to work in very hot ambient temperatures.

“We were also aided greatly by the local farmers, who upon identifying the presence of fire immediately commenced creating fire breaks around the outside of the fields.

“Fortunately this helped us in preventing the fire spreading to a nearby pig farm, as well as other buildings.”

