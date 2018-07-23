Monday, 23 July 2018

River rescue

TWO men were treated for hypothermia after being rescued from the River Thames at Henley.

Firefighters raced to Marsh Lock, off Mill Lane shortly before 2am on Thursday last week.

They used lines and floating platforms attached to the lock island to rescue the men, who had been drinking and fallen into the river and couldn’t climb back up.

Two women on board the vessel were also escorted to safety and all four were taken by ambulance to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

