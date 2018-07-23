Meadows fire

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 23 July 2018
FIREFIGHTERS were called to Marsh Meadows in Henley at 5.55pm on Sunday after two barbecues set a small patch of grass alight but it was already out by the time they arrived.
Barbecues are currently banned on Marsh Meadows due to the risk of spreading to grassland in the current dry weather. They permanently banned on Mill Meadows next door.
23 July 2018
More News:
Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Tribute events to singer George raise £10,000 for two charities
FANS of George Michael raised more than £10,000 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say