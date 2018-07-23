Monday, 23 July 2018

Meadows fire

FIREFIGHTERS were called to Marsh Meadows in Henley at 5.55pm on Sunday after two barbecues set a small patch of grass alight but it was already out by the time they arrived.

Barbecues are currently banned on Marsh Meadows due to the risk of spreading to grassland in the current dry weather. They permanently banned on Mill Meadows next door.

