Woodland fire

FIREFIGHTERS were called to woodland near Henley YMCA, off Lawson Road, to put out three separate fires.

They used hose reels and water packs to tackle the fires at about 5.40am on Wednesday last week.

Meanwhile, firefighters were also sent to tackle a grass fire in George Street, Caversham at 4.30pm on Tuesday. They extinguished the blaze using one hose reel and beaters.

