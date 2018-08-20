Bank ‘fire’

Bride walks down aisle on crutches
A WOMAN walked down the aisle on crutches on her ... [more]
Monday, 20 August 2018
THREE fire crews were called to a bank in Henley due to unexplained “smoke”.
They arrived at Santander in Duke Street at about 8.30am on Wednesday after staff raised the alarm.
The firefighters said they saw smoke but were unable to find the source before it vanished and they left after about 50 minutes.
20 August 2018
More News:
First families and friends: full results of the 151st Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta
Rhylva Challenge Cup for gentlemen’s ... [more]
Woman takes on charity challenge before turning 30
A COFFEE morning in Sonning Common organised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say