Monday, 20 August 2018

Bank ‘fire’

THREE fire crews were called to a bank in Henley due to unexplained “smoke”.

They arrived at Santander in Duke Street at about 8.30am on Wednesday after staff raised the alarm.

The firefighters said they saw smoke but were unable to find the source before it vanished and they left after about 50 minutes.

