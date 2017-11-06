Organised displays over this weekend

Friday, November 3

CHECKENDON Primary School will hosts its annual fireworks display. The gates will open at 6pm and the fireworks will start at 7pm.

There will be a barbecue and a bar and the school hall will be transformed into a games room with stalls, face-painting and a tombola.

Entry on the gate costs £5 per adult and £3.50 per child. There is plenty of parking available.

The proceeds will go towards outdoor play and learning equipment for the school.

Saturday, November 4

THE 1st Wargrave scouts and parents will stage the village’s fireworks display at the recreation ground, off Recreation Road.

Refreshments will be available from 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the display will start at 6.30pm.

Admission is via a donation at the gate, with a minimum of £5 for up to four people.

THE Abbey Rugby Club, near Emmer Green, will host a new firework, light and music spectacular produced by Sonning Fireworks.

The gates open at 6pm with the bonfire being lit at 7.15pm and the display at 8pm. There will be a barbecue, bar and sweet stall.

Family tickets (one car with a maximum of six people) cost £20 each and a single ticket is £8.

THE Club at Mapledurham will stage a bonfire and fireworks display plus food stalls.

Gates will open at 4pm with the bonfire being lit at 6pm and the fireworks display at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £20 for a family of two adults and two children under 16 or £7.50 per adult and £5 per child under 16. Children under two enter free.

They can be bought at the club, off the A4074 at Chazey Heath or from www.theclubat

mapledurham.com