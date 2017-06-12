DID you know, we can’t survive without water. We can go days without food but not very long without water. So it really is important to hydrate your body.

I always think it is a bit like oiling a car. The car won’t work without oil and you won’t work without water — so keep drinking!

Your mind, body and skin will all feel better once properly fuelled with water. If you don’t like water because, let’s face it, it isn’t the most exciting of drinks for some of you, then why not use naturally processed smoothies to gain more water and fluids?

There are many recipes out there for you — just be mindful of the recipes that are full of sugar. That is not what you need. However, fruits do give you naturally occuring sugars, so be aware of this when making your drinks. Filling up on vegetable smoothies is always a better option.

There is always a big topic of conversation about how much water we should drink. As a guide, I always tell my clients to drink at least one and a half to two litres of water/fluid a day, which is around eight to 10 glasses.

Yes, you can also gain water from foods — lettuce and cucumber being one of the highest retainers of water — and you can also gain water from juices and milk, but if you don’t need to drink these then just drink the water.

Some ideas: Why not squeeze some lime/lemon over some crushed ice, add some mint and garnish with cucumber? A really refreshing drink. Or how about some coconut water? Coconut water is becoming hugely popular and is a great way of increasing your water levels. Plus, it is full of great minerals and has also been reported to contain anti-oxidants. However it still contains a higher percentage of sugars and therefore it must be controlled. Or what about some herbal teas? A great way to top up the water levels and get a variety on the fluids you consume.

There are lots of factors that also affect how much water you drink, such as age, climate, exercise (how much you do), diet, pregnancy. If in doubt, speak to a dietician or your personal fitness instructor for advice, or feel free to email me at nutritiousworks@gmail.com

Meanwhle, beware. Not getting enough water in your day will lead to you getting dehydrated, which is not at all pleasant.

Dehydration is described as the excessive loss of water from the body. It occurs when people lose more water than they are taking in — it is more common than you think! We lose water from urination, defecation, breathing out, sweating and vomiting.

The symptoms of dehydration are feeling thirsty, your urine is dark, and volume is less than normal. You also have headaches, reduced energy, and feel light-headed.

Avoid dehydration during the day by drinking little and often. Don’t wait until you are thirsty. Replace caffeine drinks with non-caffeinated and monitor urine colour — it should be pale and straw-coloured, not dark.

Avoid dehydration during exercise. Try to not start your exercise programme dehydrated as it will just make you worse. Don’t wear too much clothing as this will cause excessive sweating. Sip water throughout exercise and replace any lost fluids immediately afterwards.

Emma-Jane Taylor

Mentor and Personal Fitness Coach

www.nutritiousworks.com