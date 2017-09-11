IF you had a choice between picking an organically grown food and a conventionally grown food, ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
11/09/2017
IF you had a choice between picking an organically grown food and a conventionally grown food, which one would you choose?
We are always being told to eat organically, buy organically and all the supermarkets I go into are working hard with their advertising trying to coax us in to buying their organic foods.
But this comes at a price. Organic foods are not cheap. Can you put a price on feeding your body with chemical-free foods?
It is a no-brainer for me. Buying foods that are free from pesticides, antibiotics, chemical fertilisers and eating foods that are full of lovely vitamins, minerals and healthy fats is a much happier way to live.
I will be honest — I don’t always buy organic but I do try my hardest to make sure I get out of the supermarket with lots of good healthy and organically grown foods in my trolley!
I always advise my clients to eat healthily. Organic if you can, but if you can’t, that is also fine too. For me to get my clients eating healthily is the best start.
Recent research has suggested that organic milk and meat products were higher in omega fats and of course animal welfare was far improved, but there was little to no changes in the vitamins and minerals in fruit and vegetables.
Interesting. But one fact that is true of fruits and vegetables is that they are full of great vitamins and minerals. So always have these in your diet.
Clearly if we eat organically we aren’t injecting ourselves with heavy pesticides and nasties that over time the more we eat that isn’t organic will build up inside of us and won’t be good for our bodies.
For those of you who like to eat meat, then go organic if you can.
Organic means free-range. Organic standards insist that animals are given plenty of space and fresh air to thrive and grow more naturally. Free-range systems encourage healthy animals and this means fewer drugs or antibiotics. That’s better for the animals and good for your peace of mind!
If you eat organically you might have noticed that foods taste great. This is because farmers use fertile soil. Everything about organic foods points to a much healthier lifestyle. Have a look at what you could introduce to your diet next time you are at the supermarket.
Until next time.
Emma-Jane Taylor
www.nutritiousworks.com
