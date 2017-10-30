Monday, 30 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Get yourself in the best shape of your life

ARE you finally ready to see results from your workout? Have more energy? Lose the extra weight? Want to get fitter? Then look no further than Henley Free Bootcamp’s 24 FIT Bootcamp Challenge!

It is a free four-week challenge and is open to all. Registration is £12 but all classes are free. We believe living a healthy active lifestyle should be accessible to all. The classes are designed for all ages, sizes and conditions in a fun, community-driven environment.

The Challenge includes two fitness assessments, two body analysis tests, worth £249, 10 fitness sessions offering a great variety ranging from circuits, GRIT and pairs training, nutritional information evenings every Wednesday, one-to-one support with your own personal coach and an awards night to celebrate our campers’ results.

Get in the best shape of your life, for life!

Henley Bootcamp is at Badgemore Primary School, Hop Gardens, Henley, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 7pm to 8pm. We have Bootcamps all over the country. For more information, visit our Facebook page Henley Free Bootcamp or book your space via www.bookwhen
.com/henleybootcamp

Fitness Watch

IF you had a choice between picking an organically grown food and a conventionally grown food, ... [more]

 

Looking for a job?

School Nurse

School Nurse  Term-time only starting as soon as possible. Job share applications welcomed We are seeking a competent ...

 

Sales Project Manager

Fancy releasing your inner Sales and Marketing Powers? Medelinked.com, a leading health tech platform is looking for an ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33