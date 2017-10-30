Get yourself in the best shape of your life

ARE you finally ready to see results from your workout? Have more energy? Lose the extra weight? Want to get fitter? Then look no further than Henley Free Bootcamp’s 24 FIT Bootcamp Challenge!

It is a free four-week challenge and is open to all. Registration is £12 but all classes are free. We believe living a healthy active lifestyle should be accessible to all. The classes are designed for all ages, sizes and conditions in a fun, community-driven environment.

The Challenge includes two fitness assessments, two body analysis tests, worth £249, 10 fitness sessions offering a great variety ranging from circuits, GRIT and pairs training, nutritional information evenings every Wednesday, one-to-one support with your own personal coach and an awards night to celebrate our campers’ results.

Get in the best shape of your life, for life!

Henley Bootcamp is at Badgemore Primary School, Hop Gardens, Henley, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 7pm to 8pm. We have Bootcamps all over the country. For more information, visit our Facebook page Henley Free Bootcamp or book your space via www.bookwhen

.com/henleybootcamp