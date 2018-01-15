Resolutions? Short and long-term goals are better by far.

HAPPY New Year to you all! Have you made any New Year resolutions? Most people focus on eating more healthily, exercising more, drinking less alcohol and stopping smoking.

Every year I can guarantee that as January gets under way I will see more people on the roads running, walking, cycling and all the supermarket trolleys are filled with healthier foods. Which is great! But as the month goes on the roads get lighter, the trolleys get filled with more comfort foods and focuses change.

Why is this? Using January 1st as a crutch to change your life is a good start, but it is not the greatest focus. I even hear in October, I am going to wait until the New Year to start my training, or go swimming or book my PT sessions. Why wait? It is almost like we are relying on the New Year to make our changes for us. We can make the changes any time and the sooner we take responsibility the better.

Personally, I don’t believe in making fitness resolutions in January as I believe we should live healthily all year round and we should give ourselves short- and long-term goals during this time. I don’t doubt it isn’t a good idea to focus in January — just don’t rely on this because it will take more than January 1st to make big changes to your life.

Yes, I have treat days and days off/rest days — on Christmas Day I eat sweets, for example — but on the whole every day regardless of month is a good day for me. My trolley is always healthy and I am always somewhere exercising and this doesn’t depend on what day, month or year it is.

I live like this constantly and there are many benefits to be had.

For example, if you have good mental wellbeing you will feel relatively confident in yourself and have positive self-esteem, express a good range of emotions, build and maintain good relationships with others, feel engaged with the world and those in it, work productively, have better coping mechanisms to the stresses of your everyday life, adapt and manage in times of change.

If you have good physical wellbeing you will feel stronger physically, which in turn gives you a mental and emotional fitness. The mind and the body are linked. When you improve your physical health, you'll automatically experience greater mental and emotional wellbeing.

If you have good physical and mental fitness you will have good emotional wellbeing. Good emotional health will allow you to cope with family/business concerns, for example.

You have learnt how to deal with anger, worries and stresses and you are well balanced in every way, shape and form. It all works together.

If you would like chat about your wellbeing, please feel free to email me at inspirationalmentor@gmail.com and I will do my very best to help.

Enjoy your January and see you soon.

Emma-Jane Taylor

www.emmajanetaylor.life