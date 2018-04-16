Do you fit into your body in the right way?

I HAVE recently been working with clients on how they look.

What do you see when you look into your mirror? Is the reflection what you had hoped for?

We are all quick to criticise the ‘bits’ we don’t like, whether that be on the arms, the back, the derriere, the hips, the legs, the chin... there is always something not quite right and it isn’t just women who worry either, I know plenty of men who do too! But what do you do to put it right?

Firstly, to make any significant changes to your lifestyle you have to discover what it is you are actually looking to achieve. Is it weight loss, do you want to be fitter/stronger or are you after a complete change of diet? It is also good to remember that mental fitness brings physical fitness and a happier life.

Once you have reached a place where you know what you want, you will feel happier emotionally and this in turn will help you to discover yourself and the journey you need to take. You will find life slots together a little easier without huge emotional battles with yourself (and the cheesy chips!).

Are you exercising 150 minutes a week (as per the guidelines set out by the ACSM — American College of Sports and Medicine)? I have talked about this before, but it is important. Exercise is key. Are you eating a balanced diet to reflect the energy you use, are you drinking enough water or do the wine and the cheesy chips get in your way?!

It is decision time. You can either accept your physical reflection or you can make changes and I am sorry to say this won’t involve daily glasses of wine, cheesy chips and the biscuit you feel you have to have before bedtime, washed down with that large cup of cocoa!

Lifestyle changes are for life, looking after our health is a full-time job. Of course it is ok to indulge, but indulging hourly every day is not acceptable, not only is it not good for our waistlines, our medical health and wellbeing but it isn’t good for us mentally. There has to be a balance and you may have to look deeper into your emotional state to discover how you find that balance.

Emotional (or stress) eating is very common. It makes you feel better, or does it? Is eating to satisfy your emotional need a healthier way to live, does emotional eating take into consideration your physical hunger? No, it doesn’t, sadly. Emotional eating just brings further despair.

You may feel the need to speak to someone regarding your lifestyle and what it is you want in it. There are plenty of dieticians, nutritionists and personal trainers around to help and I have an A-Z of recommendations on this if you wanted some direction.

In the meantime, feel free to contact me and take some good time out to work out what it is you want to achieve in your life and with your future health and wellbeing.

Happy April!