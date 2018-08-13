Don't forget your exercise regime while on holiday

THE holidays are here and we are all gearing up for a few days away, a break from the routine and time with our friends and families. So how are you going to enjoy your downtime?

Most people I know will work every minute of every hour of every day leading up to their mini-break to have a few days off, and then crash and burn when they reach their destination.

Leaving to go on holiday exhausted is not wise and is something I spend some time talking to my clients about.

So, how best to achieve some calm before you head away?

1. Start planning a few weeks before you go away. What is it you have to do? Get the animals sorted, the suitcases down from the loft, buy the toiletries, plan the clothing.

2. Enjoy the build-up.

3. Insurance/tickets/passports. Do you have everything you need to travel? Are they in place and valid?

4. When are you packing?

5. What are your travel arrangements to and from your holiday destination? Are you driving, is the car ready? Do you need a taxi? Do you need any special arrangements for your travel? Do you need to book your parking?

6. Get organised and plan to allow better time management and improved mental focus and emotional state ahead of your holidays.

Going away doesn’t necessarily mean you go and forget your health regime either. What have you been doing this year? What does your hotel, cottage, apartment offer in terms of fitness?

Can you get out walking, running or swimming? Are there activities on site to enjoy with your family or friends that doesn’t involve more beer and Prosecco or French fries and burgers?

Be sensible. Everyone knows what it is they should be doing and shouldn’t be, but for some reason we get in that car, on the plane, ferry and lose ourselves.

I know people who literally just let rip through the summer and give up the ghost. They regret it hugely when they return 7-10lb heavier but they convince themselves they are happy with this, are they? Maybe they are, but as I have found out, often they are not.

So energy balance. Eat the French fries if you must, or have that ice cream and bowl of Pavlova but balance it out with healthy foods during the day and exercise. Key. Exercise.

Wherever you are have a plan. Speak to your fitness centre before you go and ask for advice or email me and I will support as I can. Just don’t let go.

Keeping ourselves fit mentally, emotionally, and physically will give us a long and happy life. Try it!

For more information, visit www.emmajanetaylor.life