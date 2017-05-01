Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village party

A BARBECUE and village party will be held by the Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green residents’ association on Saturday, June 10.

The event will take place on the green at the village hall.

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33