Pub will 'pop up' at the festival

IT’S the original “gastropub” famous for hosting Kate Winslet’s bangers and mash wedding reception.

Recent years have also seen the “pop up” version of the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row become a popular feature of the Henley Festival.

Now the pub’s chef patron Paul Clerehugh has confirmed that he and his team will once again be “popping up” at this year’s event, which runs from July 6 to 10. Situated opposite the main entrance located on the river and with the festival performers’ dressing room adjacent, the Crooked Billet Pop Up has welcomed many a star name.

Paul said: “With 200 prime riverside seats and the pub’s sharp front of house team, you’ll always get a table. Last year the longest anybody had to wait for a seat was 15 minutes. There’s no need to book. Come and join us.”