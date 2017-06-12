Charity lunch raises £3,000

A lunch at Orwells restaurant in Shiplake Row raised more than £3,000 for a women’s charity.

Smart Works Reading, which provides clothes, styling and interview advice to women in need, ran the event. As well as a meal, there was a fashion show by clothing store Fluidity, of Bell Street, Henley, and a talk by Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey, retail editor of British Vogue.

More than 40 women attended the event.

Sarah Burns, who chairs the charity, said: “Thank-you to everyone involved in organising and making this event a success and hopefully a regular event on our calendars. The generous support of local businesses and individuals makes it possible for our organisation to exist and will assist our clients on their journey towards financial independence through employment.”