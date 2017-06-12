Charity lunch raises £3,000

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
A lunch at
Smart Works Reading, which provides clothes, styling and interview advice to women in need, ran the event. As well as a meal, there was a fashion show by clothing store Fluidity, of Bell Street, Henley, and a talk by Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey, retail editor of British Vogue.
More than 40 women attended the event.
Sarah Burns, who chairs the charity, said: “Thank-you to everyone involved in organising and making this event a success and hopefully a regular event on our calendars. The generous support of local businesses and individuals makes it possible for our organisation to exist and will assist our clients on their journey towards financial independence through employment.”
Pictured, left to right, volunteer and stylist Maggie McMillan, Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey, Arnaud Delaporte (
12 June 2017
More News:
Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Flood-risk land to be considered for new housing
A PIECE of land in Goring will be considered for ... [more]
Outdoor Shakespeare production kicks off village festival
THIS year’s Wargrave Village Festival began on ... [more]
pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say