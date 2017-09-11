Bake Off stars can be seen at food festivals

FANS of food and drink are spoilt for choice this weekend with not one but two festivals on the menu.

The Goring & Streatley Food & Drink Festival is taking place tomorrow (Saturday) for one day only.

But the Mapledurham Food Festival — the venue for which is Mapledurham House — is running on both the Saturday and Sunday.

Big names appearing at Goring include 2016 Bake Off finalist Jane Beedle, Nick Bennett from MasterChef: The Professionals, and Andrew Scott from Great British Menu.

Mapledurham’s chefs and experts includes Paul Jagger (Bake Off, 2015), Stephanie Moon, Richard Fox, Fiona Sciolti and Mark Lloyd.

For more information, visit www.goringstreatleyfoodfest.

co.uk and www.mapledurham

festival.co.uk