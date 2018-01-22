Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Eat better campaign

CHILDREN in Wargrave and Charvil are being encouraged to eat healthier snacks.

Wokingham Borough Council’s public health team is backing a campaign by Change4Life to persuade parents to reduce their children’s sugar intake and eat more healthily.

Children should have a maximum of two 100 calorie snacks a day.

Eighteen per cent of four- and five-year-olds in the borough are obese while the proportion of 10- and 11-year -olds is 27 per cent.

Darrell Gale, interim director of public health for Berkshire, said: “Obese children are more likely to have long-term issues, such as being absent from school due to illness, experience health-related limitations and require more medical care than children of normal weight.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33