Eat better campaign

CHILDREN in Wargrave and Charvil are being encouraged to eat healthier snacks.

Wokingham Borough Council’s public health team is backing a campaign by Change4Life to persuade parents to reduce their children’s sugar intake and eat more healthily.

Children should have a maximum of two 100 calorie snacks a day.

Eighteen per cent of four- and five-year-olds in the borough are obese while the proportion of 10- and 11-year -olds is 27 per cent.

Darrell Gale, interim director of public health for Berkshire, said: “Obese children are more likely to have long-term issues, such as being absent from school due to illness, experience health-related limitations and require more medical care than children of normal weight.”