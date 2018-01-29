Pub gin trail is just the tonic

THE first Henley gin trail ends on Wednesday.

It began on January 1 with a partnership between Brakspear and Mr Hobbs Gin, which was launched by Hobbs of Henley in May.

The trail follows the same format as the Brakspear ale trail. To take part, customers have to pick up a collector card and get it stamped every time they buy a gin in one of the 10 participating Henley pubs during the month.

Once they have six stamps, they can claim a free Mr Hobbs Gin and tonic from the Bull on Bell Street and go into a prize draw to win a Mr Hobbs gift.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said the trail was proving to be success.

He said: “January can be a bleak month but turning it into Ginuary has made it far more interesting for customers in our Henley pubs.

“The campaign appeals to people’s desire to start the year with something different and we’re delighted with the response.”

The participating pubs are the Anchor, Angel on the Bridge, Bull on Bell Street, Little Angel, Old Bell, Row Barge, Saracen’s Head, Station House, Three Horseshoes and Three Tuns.

Melanie Roberson, licensee of the Saracen’s Head in Greys Road, said, “The gin trail has definitely raised gin’s profile in the pub. Everyone’s talking about it and our sales have gone through the roof.

“We’ve also had interest in Mr Hobbs Gin and in Silent Pool, which customers have tried elsewhere on the gin trail, so we’re going to start selling both of those. It’s definitely been a great January business-booster.”

Mr Hobbs Gin is a premium gin distilled in limited quantities to maintain its quality. It is made to a recipe created by Hobbs of Henley founder Harry Hobbs nearly 150 years ago.