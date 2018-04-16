Monday, 16 April 2018

Taste of England

A COOKERY book club-style event will be staged in Wargrave on April 24.

Tempting Tasters will be hosted by Wargrave Words and held in the Sansom Room in Church Street from 7.45pm.

Participants are being asked to cook a dish, whether it’s a starter, main or dessert, from their favourite cookery book and bring both along with them. The room has an oven to heat dishes up if needed.

The dish will need to be English, to coincide with St George’s Day and Shakespeare’s birthday on the previous day. The recipe must be as per the book and still be in print.

In between tastings, the cooks will be asked questions about their experience in making the dish and there will be some readings of Shakespeare as well.

It will cost £6 to attend, to cover the cost of hiring the room, and includes a glass of wine. To register your interest and for more information, email wargravewords@hotmail.com

