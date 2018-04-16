Pub terrace to re-open

THE garden terrace at the Bull pub on Bell Street in Henley is due to re-open next Friday following a refurbishment.

It will be officially unveiled at a garden party from 6pm where there will be live music and barbecue nibbles.

The old brick walls enclosing the terrace will be topped with fairy lights suspended over new trellising, which has been installed to encourage vines and clematis to soften the edges of the space. Elsewhere, bamboos have been added to give a lush feel while large leafy shrubs and colourful planting in large pots have been positioned to create a fresh and inviting place to relax with drinks or dine at booth-style seats or at garden tables, seating up to 50.

The refurbishment will also better link the outdoor sun terrace with the inside of the Bull, which underwent a full refurbishment in August 2016.

For more information, call (01491) 576554 or visit www.bullonbell.co.uk