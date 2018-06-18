Landlords to swap two pubs for one

THE landlords of a pub in Henley town centre are leaving after seven years.

Mark and Sandra Duggan have decided not to renew their tenancy at The Three Tuns in Market Place, which expires in August.

Brakspear, which owns the pub, hopes to find new tenants before they leave.

Mr Duggan will focus on the couple’s other pub, The Chequers Inn in Berrick Salome, while his wife plans to start a hand-sewn furnishings business.

He said: “We took on the Tuns seven years ago and Henley was quite a different landscape from the one it is now.

“Once we had been there for three years we decided to take on the other pub which is where we moved to with our two young children.

“Sandra is pursuing her lifelong passion and I was left with the choice of trying to run two businesses or focusing on one.

“Business in Henley has slowed down so I decided I would stick with the Chequers. Whichever one we decided to go with I’m sure we would have been successful but this pub is in the country near a really nice school. It was a lifestyle choice.”

Mr Duggan thanked customers for their support.

He said: “Running a business in Henley means you meet an awful lot of wonderful people. We have had some great times and have nothing but fond memories.

“For as long as it lasted it has been great and we will miss them but it’s time to move on.”

Emma Sweet, marketing manager at Brakspear, said: “When you run a pub it’s about fitting it in with your lifestyle. They found that running two pubs was too much for them.”

Meanwhile, the landlords of the Station House in Market Place have left after just four months.

Tim Wilson and Jane Faulkes took charge of the Brakspear pub in January, redecorating the interior and refurbishing the kitchen. They already ran the Ship in Marlow.

They have been replaced by temporary tenant Stephen Cocker while a permanent landlord is found.

Ms Sweet said: “We were hoping they were going to stay but in the end they decided the pub and town were not for them. It’s not easy in the industry at the moment.”