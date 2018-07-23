Bands have rock ’n’ ale festival covered

CAVERSHAM’S popular Rock ’n’ Ale festival returns for its sixth year tomorrow night (Saturday) with music from three top covers bands from the Reading area.

The venue for the event, which runs from 6.30pm to 11pm, is the playing fields of St Anne’s Catholic Primary School in Washington Road.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “There are three top local bands playing, including Not Souled Out, Wardour Street and Dino’s. The bands will play a range of covers from the past 30 years.

“This year the bar will be hosted by Reading’s most famous venue, the Purple Turtle, who will be serving a range of local ales and craft beers along with cider, wine and soft drinks.

“The Turtle will also be using the event as part of the launch of their very own beer. There will also be a hog roast for those who feel peckish, along with children’s entertainment.”

As in previous years, the festival is being held in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, for which thousands of pounds have been raised over the years. Representatives of the charity will be manning a stall on the night.

Last year’s event was attended by more than 400 people and the festival continues to grow in size.

Tickets are priced £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s with children under five admitted free.

For more information and to book, visit www.wegottickets.com and search for “Caversham”.

Alternatively, visit the festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rocknale — or call 0118 958 4498 during office hours.